GRAINS-Soybeans firm on Chinese demand, wheat rebounds

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Monday, after climbing to a near two-week high earlier in the session with prices underpinned by expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies.

Wheat rose after closing lower on Friday, while corn was little changed.

"Chinese buying is key to soybean prices," a Singapore-based trader said. "Prices are likely to be supported if we see strong demand for U.S. beans."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose quarter of a cent to $12.67-1/2 a bushel by 0402 GMT, near the session high of $12.75 a bushel, its highest since Nov. 24.

Wheat Wv1 added 0.5% to $8.07-1/2 a bushel while corn Cv1 was unchanged at $5.84 a bushel.

Private exporters sold 122,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2021-2022 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said last week.

However, China's soybean imports from the United States in 2021/2022 are expected to fall sharply from last season after loading delays following Hurricane Ida.

Russia considers setting its grain export quota at 14 million tonnes, including nine million tonnes of wheat, for Feb. 15-June 30, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing a source, familiar with discussions.

China's grain output rose 2% from the previous year to 682.9 million tonnes in 2021, the country's statistics bureau said on Monday.

Corn output in 2021 was 272.6 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on its website, and wheat output at 136.9 million tonnes.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 30, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.