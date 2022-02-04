GRAINS-Soybeans firm near eight-month top with South America crops in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Gavin Maguire

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged higher on Friday to hold near an eight-month peak as the market continued to focus on weather risks to crops in South American exporting countries.

Strength in crude oil and a renewed rally in palm oil, which moved back towards a record high on supply concerns, also lent support to oilseed markets such as soybeans. O/RPOI/

In cereals, corn steadied after falling on Thursday as the market weighed mixed crop prospects in South America against doubts over Chinese demand and a rise in U.S. ethanol stocks.

Wheat tracked corn upwards, with traders watching to see if a price fall this week would generate more demand amid sluggish U.S. and European exports.

The most active Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean contract Sv1 was up 0.5% at $15.52-1/4 per bushel by 1155 GMT, near Wednesday's peak of $15.64, a level last reached on June 10.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its forecast for the 2021/22 Argentine soybean harvest by 2 million tonnes to 42 million tonnes on Thursday.

Heatwaves and drought have hurt yield prospects in Argentina, Paraguay and southern Brazil, while some parts of top soybean exporter Brazil are now facing excess rain.

The market is assessing whether reduced harvest potential in South America could fuel more Chinese buying of U.S. supplies when activity resumes in China after this week's Lunar New Year break.

"China has some catching up to do in terms of pricing in the global soybean supply situation," said a Singapore-based oilseed trader.

Soybean futures have also seen chart-based buying impetus this week. If resistance around $15.60 is cleared, the next targeted range will be $15.72-1/4 to $15.91-1/4, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

CBOT corn Cv1 gained 0.3% to $6.18-1/2 per bushel while CBOT wheat Wv1 added 0.6% to $7.56-1/2 per bushel to recover from Thursday's three-week low.

With concerns ebbing over the potential fallout from a standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine, wheat traders are watching to see if this week's price fall lures major importers such as Egypt back into the market. GRA/TEND

Prices at 1155 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

756.50

4.75

0.63

770.75

-1.85

CBOT corn Cv1

618.50

1.75

0.28

593.25

4.26

CBOT soy Sv1

1552.25

8.00

0.52

1339.25

15.90

Paris wheat BL2c1

262.75

1.50

0.57

278.50

-5.66

Paris maize EMAc1

250.75

1.75

0.70

226.00

10.95

Paris rape COMc1

710.00

2.75

0.39

754.00

-5.84

WTI crude oil CLc1

91.93

1.66

1.84

75.21

22.23

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.15

0.00

0.36

1.1368

0.98

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Gavin Maguire in Singapore Editing by Shailesh Kuber and David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

