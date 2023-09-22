GRAINS-Soybeans firm in bounce from 1-month low; wheat up, corn choppy

By Zachary Goelman

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures firmed on Friday in a light technical rebound from one-month lows, while wheat firmed and corn was narrowly mixed as the markets consolidated after declines this week linked to tepid U.S. exports and a rising dollar.

CBOT December wheat WZ3 was up 2-3/4 cents at $5.78-1/2, climbing after early weakness. The contract stayed above a near three-year low set Sept. 12 at $5.70.

December corn CZ3 was up 1 cent at $4.76-1/4 a bushel, holding above this week's low of $4.67-3/4, the lowest on a continuous chart of the most-active contract Cv1 since December 2020.

A firm dollar .DXY hung over the markets at a time when U.S. grains are already struggling to compete in the global export market with wheat supplies from Russia and Brazilian corn and soybeans.

The dollar index .DXY held at a six-month high, lifted by a U.S. Federal Reserve warning that interest rates would remain higher for longer than expected. FRX/

However, drought in Argentina and Australia could tighten world wheat supplies later in the season, while war in Ukraine remained a risk to Black Sea trade.

The first big ship carrying grain from a Ukrainian Black Sea port has set sail since Moscow quit a deal in July allowing maritime exports, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister said on Friday.

Freshly harvested U.S. corn and soybeans were adding to ample South American supplies, though doubts lingered over U.S. yield potential and farmers in Brazil are facing dry planting conditions.

(Reporting by Zachary Goelman in New York City. Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Alistair Bell)

