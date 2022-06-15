GRAINS-Soybeans firm after losses, U.S. Midwest weather in focus

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday with the market gaining for the first time in five sessions on bargain-buying, although forecasts of improved weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest kept a lid on prices.

Wheat gained ground after closing largely unchanged on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract of the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 climbed 0.5% to $17.02 a bushel, as of 0017 GMT. Wheat Wv1 rose 0.8% to $10.58-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 gained 0.3% at $7.76 a bushel.

* Corn and soybean traders were monitoring a hot spell in the Midwest, where the planting of both crops is nearly complete after a slow start due to cool, wet weather in April and May.

* For wheat, weather forecasts in the southern Plains hard red winter wheat belt called for "favourably dry" conditions, the Commodity Weather Group said.

* Russia on Wednesday said it has offered "safe passage" for Ukraine grain shipments from Black Sea ports but is not responsible for establishing the corridors and Turkey suggested that ships could be guided around sea mines.

* Ukrainian grain shipments have stalled since Russia's invasion and ports blockade, stoking global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer.

* The United Nations is trying to broker a deal to resume Ukraine exports and Russian food and fertilizer exports, which Moscow says are harmed by sanctions.

* Egypt's imports of Russian wheat rose 84% in March-May from the same period last year, freight data showed, even though traders said there were some complications around payment and shipping.

* Egypt, one of the world's top wheat importers, has become heavily reliant on Russian and Ukrainian grain in recent years.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, net sellers of soybean, soyoil and wheat futures, and net even in corn, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global stocks rallied and government bond yields and the dollar retreated from multi-year highs on Wednesday as investors cheered the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Employment May

0130 Australia Unemployment Rate May

1100 UK BOE Bank Rate June

1100 UK GB BOE QE Corp June

1230 US Housing Starts Number May

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx June

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

