GRAINS-Soybeans fall to 1-month low on U.S. acreage forecast, corn firms

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell to their lowest in a month on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that farmers would plant the most acres on record to the oilseed this spring while reducing corn acres.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures were lower but Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat futures rose after the USDA's spring wheat plantings figure fell below expectations.

As of 1:06 p.m. CDT (1806 GMT), CBOT May soybeans SK2 were down 42-1/2 cents at $16.21-1/2 per bushel after dipping to $16.13-1/2, the contract's lowest since Feb. 28. May corn CK2 was up 13 cents at $7.51 a bushel, paring gains after surging to $7.70 after the USDA's figures were released.

CBOT May wheat WK2 was down 4-1/4 cents at $10.23 per bushel but MGEX May spring wheat MWEK2 was up 24 cents at $10.82.

The USDA forecast U.S. 2022 soybean plantings at a record-high 90.955 million acres, up 4% from 2021, while corn seedings were seen falling 4% to 89.490 million acres. Analysts said high fertilizer costs were likely steering U.S. farmers away from corn, which requires more fertilizer than soybeans.

"This one was all about the input costs," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. "As the (fertilizer) price kept jumping and really spiked in the last month with the Ukraine situation, guys said it's just too easy to plant beans," Roose added.

However, Roose and other analysts noted that the USDA's acreage estimates could change due to weather and market moves during April and May, when planters roll in the U.S. Corn Belt. The USDA will release updated acreage figures on June 30, when most planting should be complete.

World demand for grain demand is expected to remain robust given supply tensions created by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two of the world's biggest grain exporters.

"We're pretty much going to need every acre that USDA reported this year in order to meet demand," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

Declines in crude oil hung over the grain markets, given corn's role as a feedstock for ethanol fuel and soyoil's use in biodiesel. Oil prices tumbled about 5% with the United States set to announce the largest-ever release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to the war in Ukraine. O/R

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Karl Plume and Tom Polansek; editing by David Evans)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.