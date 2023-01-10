GRAINS-Soybeans fall for second session on slowing U.S. exports; wheat down

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with a lack of demand for U.S. supplies weighing on the market, while wheat fell for a third consecutive session, hovering near one-year lows, mainly pressured by technical factors, and corn slid.

"U.S. soybean export inspections were bit lower than expected," said one Singapore-based trader. "Going forward, there will be more competition for U.S. exports as Brazil starts harvesting."

Wheat was down 1.7% at $7.29 a bushel. It had fallen to$7.26-3/4 earlier, not far from the 13-month low of $7.23-1/2 hit early last month. In Europe, Paris-based Euronext fell to a fresh 10-month low of 291.25 euros a tonne.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday reported weekly grain export inspections for corn, soybeans and wheat near the low-end of a range of trade estimates. U.S. exports have struggled to compete in theglobal marketwith cheaper South American supplies.

The market is cautious ahead of Thursday's global crop supply-and-demand estimates from the USDA. In the report, the USDA is expected to cut its corn and soy production outlook for drought-hit Argentina but also raise its estimate of U.S. grain and soybean supplies.

Grain traders are also monitoring developments in Brazil, where supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings on Sunday.

The Brazilian real weakened against the dollar on Monday, making the country's crop exports even more affordable than U.S. supplies on theglobal market

Harvesting of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop had reached 0.04% of the national planted area on Thursday last week, compared with 0.2% in the year-ago period, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

The consultancy cited disruption to field work because of wet conditions in states including top soybean grower Mato Grosso.

In the Black Sea region, Ukraine has exported almost 23.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 33.5 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1140 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

729,00

-12,50

-1,69

CBOT corn Cv1

651,25

-1,50

-0,23

CBOT soy Sv1

1477,50

-11,00

-0,74

Paris wheat BL2c1

292,50

-4,00

-1,35

Paris maize EMAc1

284,50

-3,25

-1,13

Paris rapeseed COMc1

561,00

-3,25

-0,58

WTI crude oil CLc1

75,13

0,50

0,67

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0735

0,001

0,065

