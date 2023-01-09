GRAINS-Soybeans fall for second session on slowing U.S. exports; wheat down

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with a lack of demand for U.S. supplies weighing on the market, although losses were limited by dry weather curbing yields in key supplier Argentina.

Wheat fell for a third consecutive session while corn slid.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.3% at $14.84-3/4 a bushel, as of 0113 GMT, wheat Wv1 gave up 0.2% to $7.39-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 fell 0.2% to $6.51-1/4 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday reported weekly grain export inspections for corn, soybeans and wheat near the low-end of a range of trade estimates. U.S. exports have struggled to compete in theglobal marketwith cheaper South American supplies.

* The market is cautious ahead of Thursday's global crop supply-and-demand estimates from the USDA. In the report, the USDA is expected to cut its corn and soy production outlook for drought-hit Argentina but also raise its estimate of U.S. grain and soybean supplies.

* Grain traders are also monitoring developments in Brazil, where supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings on Sunday.

* The Brazilian real weakened against the dollar on Monday, making the country's crop exports even more affordable than U.S. supplies on theglobal market

* Harvesting of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop had reached 0.04% of the national planted area on Thursday last week, compared with 0.2% in the year-ago period, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

* The consultancy cited disruption to field work because of wet conditions in states including top soybean grower Mato Grosso.

* In the Black Sea region, Ukraine has exported almost 23.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 33.5 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* World stocks rallied on Monday to their highest levels since mid-December after China reopened its borders while benchmark Treasury yields drifted lower as investors scaled back expectations for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, Nov)

No major data/events expected on Tuesday, Jan 10

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

