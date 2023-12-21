GRAINS-Soybeans fall for a fourth day as Brazil supply fears ease

CANBERRA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for a fourth day on Friday as expected rainfall in Brazil eased concerns that arid conditions in the world's top soy exporter would drive yields lower and tighten supply.

Wheat and corn futures also inched lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.1% at $13.00-1/4 a bushel by 0128 GMT, while corn Cv1 fell 0.1% to $4.72 a bushel and wheat Wv1 slipped 0.1% to $6.11-3/4 a bushel.

* Dry weather in Brazil has led to lower soybean harvest estimates, with Rabobank on Thursday downgrading its 2023/24 Brazil forecast to 158 million metric tons from 163 million, but rain this month should limit crop damage in the central and northern cropping zones.

* Rains are also helping crops in Argentina, another major producer, reports from the government and the leading grains exchange showed.

* Brazil is also offering fierce competition to U.S. exporters, shipping more soybeans and corn to China than the United States in November, a period when the U.S. harvest usually sees a rush of exports.

* Brazil produced a record crop of around 160 million tons of soybeans in the 2022/23 season and is on track to produce a similar amount in the upcoming harvest.

* CBOT soybean futures rose from around $9 a bushel in 2020 as high as $17.84 in June 2022, but prices have fallen 15% this year and are set for their first yearly decline since 2018.

* Speculators are generally betting on higher soybean prices but commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT futures on Thursday, traders said.

* Funds were, meanwhile, of corn and wheat despite speculators being generally bearish on the outlook for prices.

* In corn markets, the closure of rail crossings on the Texas-Mexico border has stoked concerns about possible U.S. export disruptions after a record U.S. harvest.

* Corn futures are, however, trading around three-year lows, with prices down 30% this year amid plentiful U.S. supply.

* The European Commission increased its forecast for usable EU production of maize (corn) in 2023/24 to 61.4 million metric tons from 59.9 million and lowered its forecast for EU maize imports to 19.0 million tons from 20.0 million.

* Global production of wheat is expected to rebound to 768.8 million metric tons in 2024/25 from 745.3 in 2023/24, consultants Strategie Grains said in first projections for next season, adding that corn production should be stable.

* Germany's Hapag-Lloyd and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Thursday they would avoid the Red Sea, the latest shipping companies to do so after attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on vessels disrupted global trade.

MARKETS NEWS

MSCI's global stock index rose on Thursday, recouping some losses from the previous session's late-session sell-off, while oil prices fell and the dollar hit its lowest point in a week on the eve of a key U.S. inflation reading. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.