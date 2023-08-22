GRAINS-Soybeans fall as early crop tour report shows above-average yields

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, while corn fell as early promising results from a U.S. crop tour eased some of the earlier supply concerns over dry weather.

Wheat ticked higher amid strong global demand and an unexpected decline in U.S. spring wheat conditions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.3% to $13.42-1/2 a bushel, as of 0005 GMT, and corn Cv1 gave up 0.1% to $4.79 a bushel. Wheat Wv1 added 0.2% to $6.28-1/2 a bushel.

* Ohio corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are above last year and higher than the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Monday.

* However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop ratings, released after Monday's close, fell below expectations.

* For soybeans, 59% of crops were rated good to excellent, below the average analyst expectation of 60%. Corn fell 1 percentage point to 58%, versus an average expectation that the rating would be unchanged.

* The spring wheat rating dropped by four points to 38%, against an expectation it would also be unchanged.

* Russia's Sovecon agriculture consultancy has raised its wheat harvest forecast for 2023 to 92.1 million metric tons from 87.1 million, it said on Tuesday.

* Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season that started on July 1 reached 4.06 million metric tons by Sunday, compared with 5.12 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* A comeback rally in global stocks fizzled on Tuesday as benchmark Treasury yields hit a near 16-year high on concerns that interest rates could stay higher for longer, which kept the safe-haven dollar firm near 10-week highs. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0715 France HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

0730 Germany HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

0800 EU HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

0830 UK Flash Mfg, Serv, Comp PMIs Aug

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Comp, Serv PMIs Aug

1400 US New Home Sales-Units July

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

