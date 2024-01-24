GRAINS-Soybeans fall amid hefty LatAm supplies; wheat, corn rise

Adds quote in paragraph 5, updates prices at 1230 GMT

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, pressured by expectations of record South American supplies, while wheat and corn rose.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 slipped 0.2% to $12.37-1/2 a bushel, as of 1230 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since Jan. 12 at $12.42-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat Wv1 rose 0.8% to $6.01-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 gained 0.2% at $4.47-1/4 a bushel.

Gains in the soybean market were curbed by expectations for a large South American harvest. While analysts have cut forecasts for Brazil's soybean crop due to drought late last year, improved rainfall could limit the losses. Argentina is on course for a bumper harvest this year.

"The recent improvement in the supply outlook, partly due to upward revisions in the USDA crop estimates, continues to have a dampening effect (on soybeans and corn prices). However, downside risks remain, particularly for the soybean crop in top producer Brazil," Commerzbank said in a note.

Forecasters expect lower production from Brazil's second corn crop, reflecting a smaller planted area.

Doubts over Chinese demand are also providing headwinds to the markets, with Brazilian exports posing stiff competition to U.S. soybeans and corn.

Prices at 1230 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 601.50 5.00 0.84 CBOT corn Cv1 447.25 0.75 0.17 CBOT soy Sv1 1237.50 -2.00 -0.16 Paris wheat BL2c1 217.25 -0.25 -0.11 Paris maize EMAc1 187.00 0.50 0.27 Paris rapeseed COMc1 439.75 -0.25 -0.06 WTI crude oil CLc1 74.19 -0.18 -0.24 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.09 0.00 0.39 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

