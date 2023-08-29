GRAINS-Soybeans fall after data shows U.S. crop less damaged than feared

USDA report shows crop ratings decline less than expected

Dryness seen hitting U.S. soybeans in crucial phase

Ukrainian farmers not seen cutting winter wheat area

Recasts, updates prices, adds quote in paragraph 7

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn prices dropped on Tuesday after U.S. government data showed that a decline in crop conditions due to hot and dry weather was not as severe as many analysts had expected.

Wheat inched lower as sluggish demand for U.S. supplies and competition from cheap Russian grain limited the upside in prices.

"The market is watching U.S. weather for soybeans in the coming weeks," said one Singapore-based agricultural commodities analyst. "Too much heat and dryness will reduce yields."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a weekly crop progress report on Monday rated 58% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, down a percentage point from 59% last week. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average expected a 3 percentage point decline.

For corn, the USDA rated 56% of the crop as good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from 58% a week ago. Analysts had expected a 3-point decline.

For spring wheat, the USDA rated 37% of the crop as good to excellent, down 1 percentage point and matching the average analyst estimate.

Also in wheat markets, the Kremlin said the passage of a second ship along a temporary Black Sea corridor had nothing to do with the prospects for reviving a grain deal involving Russia.

Meanwhile Ukrainian farmers are not expected to reduce the area of winter wheat they sow for the 2024 harvest despite higher logistics costs due to the wartime export crisis, a senior farming official told Reuters on Tuesday. A ministry survey had predict a fall in sowings on Monday.

Prices at 1015 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

616.00

-1.00

-0.16

CBOT corn Cv1

495.25

-1.00

-0.20

CBOT soy Sv1

1401.00

-4.75

-0.34

Paris wheat BL2c1

227.50

-1.25

-0.55

Paris maize EMAc1

214.75

-0.75

-0.35

Paris rapeseed COMc1

471.75

-2.50

-0.53

WTI crude oil CLc1

80.61

0.51

0.64

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.04

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Peter Hobson and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Susan Fenton)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.