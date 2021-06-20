Commodities

GRAINS-Soybeans fall 1%, Chinese demand limits losses

Colin Packham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

CANBERRA, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell 1% on Monday as the dollar strengthened, although strong Chinese demand limited the losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Sc1 were down 1.1% to $13.80-1/4 a bushel by 0131 GMT, having firmed 5% percent on Friday.

* Corn futures Cv1 fell 1.3% to $6.46-3/4 a bushel, having gained 3.5% in the previous session.

* Wheat futures Wv1 slid 0.9% to $6.57 a bushel, having closed up 3.7% on Friday.

* Chinese state-owned importers bought at least eight cargo shipments of U.S. soybeans on Friday, the country's largest U.S. soybean purchases in 4-1/2 months, two U.S. traders familiar with the deals said.

* About 41% of Iowa, the nation's top corn producer and No. 2 soybean state, was under severe drought last week, according to the weekly U.S. drought monitor published last week.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar held near multi-month peaks against other major currencies, after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets last week by signalling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. USD/

* Oil prices nudged up, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could indicate a delay in resumption of supplies from the OPEC producer. O/R

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

