GRAINS-Soybeans face pressure on US planting weather, tepid China demand

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on Wednesday as a fast pace of planting across the U.S. Midwest and slowing imports by top buyer China kept a lid on the market.

Wheat extended its fall in the previous session amid hefty supplies and uncertainty over the extension of a Black Sea export deal, which allows Ukraine to ship grains despite the war with Russia.

Economic concerns, marked by weak Chinese imports, also weighed on commodity markets, traders said. MKTS/GLOB

"Planting progress is ahead of schedule and the weather forecast also carries a bearish tilt," commodities research firm Hightower said in a report, referring to the soybean market.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was 0.7% lower at $14.05 a bushel as of 1100 GMT, and corn fell 0.9% to $5.79-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat Wv1 shed 1.1% to $6.36-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported corn and soybean planting progress that topped market expectations, with the pace of soybean seeding the second fastest on record.

Farmers had planted 49% of their corn and 35% of their intended soybean acreage, the agency said.

There was additional pressure on soybeans stemming from slowing purchases by top importer China.

China's April imports of soybeans fell 10% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, after stricter customs checks delayed cargoes.

The world's biggest soybean buyer brought in 7.26 million tonnes of the oilseed last month, significantly less than the 9 million tonnes expected by traders.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia's stance on the Black Sea grain deal - that its own interests must be taken into account in talks aimed at extending it beyond May 18 - was understood by all relevant parties.

Four-way talks on the deal, between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations - are due to take place in Istanbul this week.

Prices at 1100 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

636.25

-7.25

-1.13

CBOT corn Cv1

579.50

-5.25

-0.90

CBOT soy Sv1

1405.00

-9.25

-0.65

Paris wheat BL2U3

233.75

-0.25

-0.11

Paris maize EMAc1

228.00

-0.25

-0.11

Paris rapeseed COMc1

431.75

-2.50

-0.58

WTI crude oil CLc1

72.86

-0.85

-1.15

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.0947

-0.001

-0.119

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)

