GRAINS-Soybeans eye 3rd year of gains; corn, wheat up over 20% in 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were headed for a third year of gains on Friday, although expectations of a near-record crop in top exporter Brazil has hit the contract's advance in recent weeks.

Wheat and corn have gained more than 20% in 2021 as strong demand and tight supplies underpinned agricultural markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract Sv1 is up for a third year in a row, but has risen just over 2% so far in 2021.

* Corn Cv1 has added a quarter to its value and wheat Wv1 is up more than 20% this year.

* Supply constraints resulting from adverse weather and strong demand have boosted agricultural markets this year.

* On Friday, soybeans added 0.1% to $13.39-1/4 a bushel as of 0137 GMT, corn gained 0.1% to $5.96-3/4 a bushel and wheat advanced 0.4% to $7.82-3/4 a bushel.

* Argentina could harvest more than the currently forecast 21.5 million tonnes of 2021/22 wheat if yields continue to come in higher than expected, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday, with 89.7% of the crop harvested so far.

* Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Thursday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by 0.2 million tonnes to 34.1 million tonnes amid the currently strong pace of shipments.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybeans, soyoil, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global stock markets reversed gains after a day-long rally on Thursday even as fresh U.S. economic data indicated that a recent uptick of Omicron COVID-19 variant-related infections has not yet led to a surge in layoffs, a positive sign for the economy. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

