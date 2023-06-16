GRAINS-Soybeans extend rally on deepening drought, brisk demand

By Gus Trompiz and Rajendra Jadhav

PARIS/MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Friday to hit their highest in nearly six weeks as signs of a worsening drought in the U.S. Midwest heightened crop concerns while oilseed crushing data suggested brisk demand.

U.S. corn also rose again on weather worries, with wheat tracking corn higher.

A stretch of dry weather following planting season has stressed crops across the U.S. Midwest, raising doubts about a government forecast projecting record corn and soybean crops.

The market was unsettled on Thursday by data showing a rapid expansion of drought-affected crop belts in the past week, as well as a seasonal drought outlook projecting drought in part of the Midwest throughout summer.

"Weather models are suggesting that soybeans are unlikely to receive any significant relief from dry weather. In the last three weeks, there have only been downward revisions in yield prospects," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

Ahead of a holiday weekend, which will see Chicago markets close on Monday, participants were assessing rain chances.

"With a 3-day holiday approaching, the actual rainfall over the weekend and the weather forecast on Monday evening will determine the price direction for the upcoming week," brokerage Copenhagen Merchant said in a note.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 1% at $14.42 a bushel at 0906 GMT, near a session high of $14.43.

The U.S. soybean crush in May topped most trade estimates and rose to the highest level for the fifth month of the year, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Thursday.

The rally in soybeans and soyoil BOv1 contributed to a 7% jump in palm oil futures FCPOc3 on Friday, with dry conditions also causing concern about palm yields in Malaysia. POI/

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 1.2% at $5.81-1/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat Wv1 added 0.9% to $6.67-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat climbed sharply on Thursday as short-covering by investors, a falling dollar and dry weather in Europe shifted attention away from harvest progress in the U.S. Plains.

Uncertainty around the Black Sea grain deal allowing sea shipments from Ukraine was also hanging over the wheat market.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

