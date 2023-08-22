GRAINS-Soybeans extend losses as early crop tour report shows higher yields

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday as early promising results from a U.S. crop tour eased some of the earlier supply concerns over dry weather conditions.

Wheat ticked higher amid strong global demand and an unexpected decline in U.S. spring wheat conditions.

"Reports from the Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour for corn and soybean look promising," ING said in a note.

Nebraska corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are higher than last year, but below their three-year averages, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Tuesday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.1% at $13.45 a bushel, as of 0223 GMT. Corn Cv1 added 0.3% to $4.80-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 rose 0.4% to $6.30 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop ratings, released after Monday's close, fell below expectations.

For soybeans, 59% of crops were rated "good to excellent", below the average analyst expectations of 60%. Corn fell 1 percentage point to 58%, versus an average expectation that the rating would be unchanged.

The spring wheat rating dropped by four points to 38%, against an expectation it would also be unchanged.

Russia's Sovecon agriculture consultancy has raised its wheat harvest forecast for 2023 to 92.1 million metric tons from 87.1 million, it said on Tuesday.

Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season that started on July 1 reached 4.06 million metric tons by Sunday, compared with 5.12 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts. COMFUND/CBT

