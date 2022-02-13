Commodities

GRAINS-Soybeans extend gains on South American supply concerns

Naveen Thukral Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Monday with prices underpinned by concerns over dry weather curbing production in key South American suppliers.

Wheat jumped 1.5% while corn gained more ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.3% at $15.87 a bushel, as of 0124 GMT.

* Wheat Wv1 rose 1.5% to $8.09-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 added 0.3% to $6.53 a bushel.

* Safras & Mercado, an agribusiness consultancy, became the latest private forecaster in Brazil to cut its 2021/2022 soybean crop estimate due to dry weather. The firm pegged the harvest at 127.1 million tonnes, down 5 million tonnes from January.

* A run of U.S. soybean export sales to China is contributing to the strength in prices.

* Exporters reported the sale of 108,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery to China; 30,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil to unknown destinations; and 128,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Japan, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Paraguay's soybean harvest could fall by as much as 50% to some 5 million tons in what would be its lowest level in the last decade due to a drought affecting the region, Paraguay's Agriculture and Livestock minister, Santiago Bertoni, told Reuters on Friday.

* Corn and wheat futures rose on increased concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine and disrupt grain shipments from the Black Sea region, a key area for exports. Washington urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours.

* Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended Feb. 8, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares slipped on Monday as warnings Russia could invade Ukraine at any time sent oil prices to seven-year peaks, boosted bonds and belted the euro. MKTS/GLOB

* No major data/events expected on Monday, Feb 14

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

