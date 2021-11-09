GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, USDA yield forecast curbs losses

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Wednesday, weighed down by slowing Chinese demand, though a surprising cut by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to its domestic yield estimate limited the decline.

Wheat rose for a third consecutive session while corn gained for a second day in a row.

"(The) U.S. soybean crop is estimated to be lower but Chinese demand is key for prices," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.2% to $12.10 a bushel, as of 0413 GMT, having firmed 2% on Tuesday.

Wheat Wv1 climbed 0.4% to $7.81-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 gained 0.5% at $5.57-3/4 a bushel.

The USDA pegged production at 4.425 billion bushels on a yield of 51.2 bushels per acre in a monthly crop report. That was below analysts' expectations for a harvest of 4.484 billion bushels with a yield of 51.9 bushels, and down from the USDA's October forecast for a 4.448 billion bushel crop with a yield of 51.5 bushels.

Favourable planting conditions for soybeans in Brazil and easing Chinese import demand have recently added to pressure on soybean futures.

China's soybean imports in October fell 41.2% from a year earlier, hitting the lowest level since March 2020, customs data showed on Sunday, as poor crush margins curbed demand and Hurricane Ida limited U.S. shipments.

The USDA report showed U.S. corn output will be bigger than previously projected as farmers recorded their highest yield. The agency trimmed its estimate for the U.S. 2021-22 corn carryout from last month and raised its outlook for U.S. soybean-ending stocks.

Global wheat-ending stocks were pegged at 275.80 million tonnes, below analyst estimates for 276.50 million tonnes and down from the USDA's October estimate of 277.18 million tonnes.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

