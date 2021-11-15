Commodities

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, soymeal demand keeps prices near 9-day high

Colin Packham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Monday, though strong demand for soymeal kept the oilseed at a near nine-day high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Sv1 were down 0.3% at $12.40-1/2 a bushel by 0237 GMT, having firmed 1.9% on Friday when prices hit a Nov 3 high of $12.49-3/4 a bushel.

* Corn futures Cv1 were down 0.5% at $5.74-3/4, having gained 1.4% in the previous session.

* Wheat futures Wv1 were down 0.2% at $8.15-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.6% on Friday when prices hit a December 2012 high of $8.26-3/4 a bushel.

* Soybeans supported amid soaring demand for soymeal, used in animal feed rations, amid transportation bottlenecks and labour shortages.

* Wheat draws support from Iraq's plan to make a large import purchase and concerns over global inventories after top exporter Russia suggested further possible curbs on its shipments.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar eased back from near an almost 16-month high versus major peers, as traders awaited fresh clues on the U.S. economy after bringing forward bets last week for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike on the back of red-hot inflation. USD/

* Crude oil prices skidded on Monday, under pressure from expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand. O/R

* Asian shares edged cautiously higher as U.S. stock futures made early gains, though investors were wary of bearish surprises in a batch of Chinese economic data due out later.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

