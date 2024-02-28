GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower on pressure from South American supply

Recasts, updates prices

CANBERRA/PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday as cheap South American supply made U.S. beans less competitive in export markets and speculators bet on further price declines.

Corn futures also fell as plentiful supply held prices near lows hit last week, while wheat was pressured by bumper Russian production looming over the market.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.3% at $11.37-1/2 a bushel at 1150 GMT, after touching $11.34 on Monday, its lowest level since November 2020.

Beans are pouring into the market as the harvest progresses in top producer and exporter Brazil, whose crop has not been as badly hit by adverse weather as many analysts feared a few months ago.

"The trend for soybeans is down and it will keep going down," said Rabobank analyst Vitor Pistoia, adding that his bank forecast prices falling to $11 by the end of the year.

Prices in Brazil are so low that the United States is importing Brazilian soybeans.

The market largely shrugged off confirmation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday that U.S. exporters sold 123,000 metric tons of soybeans to unknown destinations.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.2% at $4.22-1/2 a bushel, having slid to $4.04 last week. Wheat Wv1 dipped 1% to $5.78-1/2 a bushel.

Speculative investors have amassed large net short positions in all three crops, pushing prices lower but leaving them vulnerable to bouts of short-covering.

CBOT prices have been helped by a decline in the dollar from a three-month high in mid-March. A weaker dollar makes U.S. farm products more affordable for foreign buyers. =USDFRX/

Chinese importers are believed to have purchased a substantial volume of animal feed corn from Ukraine in the past week, European traders said.

Prices at 1150 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 578.50 -5.75 -0.98 CBOT corn Cv1 422.50 -1.00 -0.24 CBOT soy Sv1 1137.50 -3.25 -0.28 Paris wheat BL2K4 197.75 -3.00 -1.49 Paris maize EMAc1 171.50 -1.50 -0.87 Paris rapeseed COMc1 410.50 -4.50 -1.08 WTI crude oil CLc1 78.10 -0.77 -0.98 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.08 0.00 -0.28 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Peter Hobson and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Mark Potter) ((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

