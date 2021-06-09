Commodities

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower ahead of USDA report

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Thursday as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report.

CANBERRA, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Thursday as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Sv1 were down 0.1% at $15.61-1/4 a bushel by 0126 GMT, having closed down 1.1% on Wednesday.

* The most active corn futures Cv1 fell 0.1% to $6.90-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.6% in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures Wv1 were down 0.4% at $6.79-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.4% on Wednesday.

* Weather outlook for the U.S. Midwest showed lesser rain than previously forecast, supporting corn and soybean prices.

* Market attention turns to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly world supply-and-demand outlook on Thursday.

* Analysts on average expect the agency to cut its projections for U.S. corn stocks, against a backdrop of brisk Chinese demand and Brazil's drought-affected corn crop.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar continued to hover near a five-month low versus major peers on Thursday as investors looked to key U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting later in the day to potentially set the direction for currency markets. USD/

* Oil prices slid on Thursday as U.S. inventory data in the United States showed a surge in gasoline stocks that indicates weaker-than-expected fuel demand at the start of summer, the country's peak season for motoring. O/R

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular