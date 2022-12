GRAINS-Soybeans edge higher, improved S.American weather caps gains

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained on Tuesday as traders watched South American weather, but prices did not break above resistance around $15.00 a bushel.

"We’re at a key level that’s stopped this market several times," said Kristi Van Ahn-Kjeseth, chief operating officer at consulting firm Van Ahn and Company, Inc. "You get to the top end of the range, it tends to bring out sellers."

Wheat traded near even as traders watched U.S. forecasts for dropping temperatures and sparse snowfall, a combination that could lead to winterkill in parts of the U.S. Plains.

Corn inched higher, but remains capped by sluggish wheat futures.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 added 21-1/2 cents to $14.82-1/4 a bushel by 11:55 a.m. (1755 GMT)

Corn Cv1inched up 3-3/4 cents to $6.51 a bushel, while wheat Wv1added 1-1/2 cents to $7.50 a bushel.

Rains in parts of Argentina's corn and soybean growing areas over the weekend have boosted crop prospects, but the world's leading exporter of processed soy has been hit by a historic drought that has prevented many farmers from planting.

"They’ll get some rains – half an inch to inch and a half.

That’s going to help, but then it turns dry for the next week and a half. So there is some concern," said Mark Gold, managing partner at Top Third Ag Marketing.

Brazil, the world's biggest soybean exporter, is far less impacted by dry conditions, and is expected to begin harvesting soybeans by late January.

"We’re going to have a massive Brazilian crop out here. Global carryout’s going to go through the roof, even with Argentina losing some amount of beans," said Gold.

Wheat remains pressured by grain flows from the Black Sea region, despite the ongoing war between Russian and Ukraine.

Ukraine's Danube river ports boosted grains shipments by 42 times to an all-time high of 6.1 million tonnes so far in 2022, Ukraine's seaport authority said.

Wheat markets are underpinned In the U.S., temperatures dropping well below freezing could damage winter wheat crops in parts of the Great Plains that haven't received protective snowcover.

"The fundamentals are there – they haven’t had a great start to the season for winter wheat," said Van Ahn-Kjeseth. "But sometimes traders want to say that wheat has nine lives. They want to see hard, hard damage before they’re going to believe it."

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by David Gregorio)

