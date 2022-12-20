GRAINS-Soybeans edge higher, improved S.American weather caps gains

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some losses from the previous session, although improved weather in key parts of Argentina and Brazil limited gains.

Wheat fell for a third session.

"Argentina's rainfall outlook has improved," an agricultural analyst said. "The outlook is for some more improvement to occur, but additional follow up rainfall will be imperative to induce a true trend change."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 added 0.3% to $14.65-1/4 a bushel, as of 0318 GMT, corn Cv1 rose 0.1% to $6.48-1/4 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 lost 0.1% to $7.47-1/2 a bushel.

Rains in parts of Argentina's corn and soybean growing areas over the weekend have boosted crop prospects. Beneficial weather is expected in Brazil.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soy, but its usually green Pampas plains have been hit by a historic drought that has prevented many farmers from planting their fields.

Rain showers crossed Argentina on Friday and Saturday, bringing needed moisture to just over half its corn and soy area, Commodity Weather Group said. More limited rains next week will allow crop stress to expand, the firm said.

Brazil, the world's biggest soybean exporter, is expected to receive beneficial rains over the next two weeks.

Worries over a global economic downturn are likely to keep a lid on prices of agricultural products.

Exporters struck deals to sell 141,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico and 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

India is set to offer 2 million to 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest in six years.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of CBOT soyoil, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1130 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

747.50

-1.00

-0.13

CBOT corn Cv1

648.25

1.00

0.15

CBOT soy Sv1

1465.25

4.50

0.31

Paris wheat BL2c1

296.75

-1.00

-0.34

Paris maize EMAc1

283.75

-0.50

-0.18

Paris rapeseed COMc1

552.50

-4.25

-0.76

WTI crude oil CLc1

76.19

1.00

1.33

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.0626

0.002

0.198

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

