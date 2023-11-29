GRAINS-Soybeans edge higher as dry weather hits Brazilian crop outlook

Updates prices

PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, as traders assessed the impact of hot and dry weather conditions in Brazil that are reducing yields in the world's top producer.

Wheat futures rose and corn was flat.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.1% at $13.47-1/2 a bushel, as of 1145 GMT, after rising 1.3% on Tuesday. Later contracts were trading mostly lower.

"Brazil is the focal point at the moment," said Ole Houe at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

Uncertainty over the crop size would likely cause price volatility in the short term, Houe said, adding that Brazil's soybean harvest would still be large.

Also supporting soybean prices was a USDA confirmation that U.S. exporters sold 123,300 metric tons of beans to unknown destinations for 2023/24 delivery.

In other crops, CBOT corn Cv1 was unchanged at $4.73-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 rose 0.7% to $5.76-1/4 a bushel.

For wheat, Agritel said Russian production could reach 90 million tons in 2024 after favourable autumn sowing and Russian supply including that drawn from stocks could be above 100 million tons for a third consecutive season in 2024/25.

Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, and plentiful shipments from the country have held wheat prices near three-year lows in recent months.

However, Russia's Izvestia newspaper reported that the government may impose a ban on grain exports if its stockpiles fall to 10 million tons.

Russian export prices for 12.5% protein wheat for FOB delivery in January rose by $5 last week to $235 a ton, helped by a drop in shipments due to stormy weather in ports, the IKAR agriculture consultancy reported.

Ukrainian farmers have almost completed their winter crop sowing, seeding about 5.96 million hectares as of Nov. 28, the country's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Prices at 1145 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

576,25

4,25

0,74

CBOT corn Cv1

473,50

0,00

0,00

CBOT soy Sv1

1347,50

1,00

0,07

Paris wheat BL2c1

217,50

2,50

1,16

Paris maize EMAc1

197,25

-0,50

-0,25

Paris rapeseed COMc1

443,75

-1,75

-0,39

WTI crude oil CLc1

77,48

1,07

1,40

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,10

0,03

2,54

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Peter Hobson in Canberra and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

