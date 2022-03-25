GRAINS-Soybeans ease with Ukraine, U.S. planting in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, consolidating after a rally earlier this week as the market monitored developments in Ukraine and looked ahead to U.S. crop data next week.

Corn and wheat also edged lower, with the cereal markets lacking clear direction as traders saw initial supply turmoil due to the war subsiding.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.3% at $16.95-1/4 a bushel by 1153 GMT.

Soybeans rose to a one-month high on Wednesday as traders expect higher demand for U.S. supplies after drought curbed production in South America and Russia's invasion stalled Ukrainian exports of sunflower oil and meal.

The market focus is shifting to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's spring planting and stocks estimates on March 31, an important gauge of how much supply the United States may have in the face of shortfalls elsewhere in the world.

"The current tension in both grains and oilseeds is leading to increased demand for stock volumes, so operators are obviously paying close attention to spring planting conditions in the U.S.," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

The month-old conflict with Russia is expected to lead to a sharp drop in spring planting and overall grain production in Ukraine.

However, traders say rising costs for fertiliser and other inputs may deter farmers in other countries from expanding acreage.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.2% at $10.83-3/4 a bushel while corn Cv1 inched 0.1% lower to $7.47-3/4 a bushel.

After an initial scramble to replace Ukrainian grain cargoes with other origins like the European Union and India, traders are watching to see how importers manage the ongoing squeeze in international supply.

Egypt is in talks with Argentina, India, France and the United States for future wheat imports, but is in no rush to buy at the moment, its supply minister said on Thursday.

Prices at 1153 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1083.75

-2.00

-0.18

770.75

40.61

CBOT corn Cv1

747.75

-0.50

-0.07

593.25

26.04

CBOT soy Sv1

1695.25

-5.50

-0.32

1339.25

26.58

Paris wheat BL2c1

376.75

0.25

0.07

276.75

36.13

Paris maize EMAc1

332.00

-1.00

-0.30

226.00

46.90

Paris rape COMc1

979.00

1.00

0.10

754.00

29.84

WTI crude oil CLc1

110.44

-1.90

-1.69

75.21

46.84

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.10

0.00

0.15

1.1368

-3.13

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alison Williams)

