GRAINS-Soybeans ease to new 2021 low on supply pressure

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday to hit a latest 2021 low, weighed down by harvest progress and expectations the U.S. government will raise its supply outlook for the oilseed.

Corn prices also ticked down while wheat inched up in subdued trading before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly's supply and demand report at 1600 GMT.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.3% at $12.24-3/4 a bushel by 1155 GMT, after earlier slipping its lowest since last December for a second straight session.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.1% at $7.32-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 down 0.3% at $5.31-1/2 a bushel.

The USDA's report comes as U.S. farmers are harvesting this year's corn and soybean crops.

"U.S. corn and soybean yield estimates will be closely watched tonight," consultancy Agritel said of the USDA report.

Analysts on average expect the USDA to increase its projection of the U.S. soybean yield and raise its soybean ending stocks forecast, while trimming forecast yield and stocks for corn.

In a separate report issued on Monday, the USDA estimated that the U.S. corn harvest was 29% complete as of Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and matching the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.

The U.S. soybean crop was 34% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 26% and the average analyst estimate of 32%.

The soybean market was also facing supply pressure from a favourable start to the planting season in Brazil.

Planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop reached 10% of the estimated area as of Oct. 7, up six percentage points from the previous week and compared to 3% in the same period of 2020/21, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

The wheat market remained underpinned by steady international demand and rising prices in top exporter Russia.

Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, was holding a tender on Tuesday, with initial offers reported by traders showing a lowest free-on-board offer at $325.25 a tonne for Ukrainian supplies.

Prices at 1155 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

732.50

0.75

0.10

640.50

14.36

CBOT corn Cv1

531.50

-1.50

-0.28

484.00

9.81

CBOT soy Sv1

1224.75

-3.50

-0.28

1311.00

-6.58

Paris wheat Dec BL2Z1

268.75

0.25

0.09

192.50

39.61

Paris maize Nov EMAc1

249.75

-1.75

-0.70

219.00

14.04

Paris rape Nov COMc1

650.75

0.25

0.04

418.25

55.59

WTI crude oil CLc1

81.08

0.56

0.70

48.52

67.11

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.16

0.00

0.01

1.2100

-4.53

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Chizu Nomiyama)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.