GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand limits decline; wheat firms

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, although expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies curbed losses.

Wheat prices edged higher with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn lost ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.3% to $14.78-1/2 a bushel, as of 0118 GMT. Wheat Wv1 added quarter of a cent to $7.79-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 lost 0.1% to $6.50 a bushel.

* Strong demand for U.S. soybeans, led by top buyer China is likely to support prices, although rising COVID-19 infections in China have raised concerns as the country reopens.

* The wheat market is being supported by lower output in Argentina.

* A major Argentine grains exchange cut its wheat production forecast for the 2022/23 season by about 3% on Wednesday, after the crops suffered in drought and late-season frosts during the start of the southern hemisphere spring.

* The Rosario Grains Exchange sees the wheat harvest at around 11.5 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 11.8 million tonnes.

* Heavy snowfall in parts of U.S. Plains will provide much needed moisture to dry soils, boosting harvest expectations for the dormant crop.

* Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season, citing brisk demand led by Morocco and China.

* Soft wheat shipments to non-EU destinations are now seen at 10.30 million tonnes in the 2022/23 July-June season against 10.00 million projected last month.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. They were net buyers of CBOT soybeans and soymeal contracts. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street stocks dropped on Wednesday, while Treasury yields were flat and the dollar volatile, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by half a percentage point but projected additional increases by the end of 2023, a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth. MKTS/GLOB

