GRAINS-Soybeans ease on South American rainfall

CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, pressured by rainfall in parts of South America that could refresh parched crops as Argentina and Southern Brazil near harvest.

CBOT corn and wheat ended higher after earlier losses, with corn underpinned by strong export inspections and wheat weighing tensions between Russia and Ukraine that could threaten Black Sea exports.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans Sv1ended 13 cents lower at $15.70 a bushel.

Corn Cv1 firmed 4-3/4 cents to $6.55-3/4 a bushel, while wheat Wv1added 1-1/2 cents to $7.99-1/4 a bushel.

Rain over the weekend in parts of South America pressured CBOT soybean futures, though wet conditions hampered harvest in northern and central Brazil.

"There was really no friendly news this morning," said Ed Duggan, senior risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing. "No exports, a wetter pattern for Argentina and Brazil, a little dryer in Northern Brazil, which will speed along their harvest."

Brazil's farmers had harvested 24% of the soy area through the end of last week, according to data from agribusiness consultancy AgRural.

Meanwhile, strong export inspections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture underpinned soybean and corn.

U.S. exporters readied 1.15 million tonnes of soybeans for shipment the week ended Feb. 10, down 6.9% from the week prior but in line with analysts' expectations.

Export inspections of 1.46 million tonnes of corn were 36.6% higher than the week prior and above trade estimates.

Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to support wheat and corn markets, though diplomatic talks have eased worries about export disruptions in the Black Sea.

"You have some uncertainty over what could happen between Russia and Ukraine," said Kristi Van Ahn-Kjeseth, chief operating officer at consulting firm Van Ahn and Company. "It could disrupt wheat exports, corn exports."

