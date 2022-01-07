GRAINS-Soybeans ease further as weather forecasts assessed

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased for a second session on Friday as the market assessed weather forecasts for South America after dry conditions in southern Brazil and Argentina pushed prices to a five-month high this week.

Corn also edged lower on projections of rain relief for Argentina from mid-January against a current hot, dry spell.

Wheat extended a fall to a new 2-1/2 month low, pressured by large southern hemisphere harvests and weather forecasts of some rain in parched parts of the U.S. Plains.

Grain markets were also focused on a series of crop reports to be published on Jan. 12 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which will include updated estimates of South American production. USDA/EST

Investors were also awaiting monthly U.S. employment data on Friday. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.4% at $13.82 a bushel by 1255 GMT. It reached its highest since late July on Wednesday at $13.99.

Brazilian soybean prices have climbed past last year's highs as hopes for another record harvest were dashed by dry weather in southern states, consultancy AgRural said on Thursday, cutting its crop outlook by 11 million tonnes.

Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heatwave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn and soybean crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

However, weather charts pointed to less intense heat and increased rainfall in Argentina from near the end of next week, as well as easing rainfall in northern Brazil that could help early soybean harvesting.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.5% at $6.00-3/4. Wheat Wv1 was 1.1% lower after earlier hitting its weakest since Oct. 19.

Grain markets have also been curbed by weak weekly U.S. export sales reported on Thursday, although traders noted they covered the year-end holiday period. USDA/G

