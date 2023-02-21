GRAINS-Soybeans ease from one-week high, Argentina's crop losses support

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked lower on Wednesday as the market dipped from its highest in more than one week, although concerns over crop losses in drought-hit Argentina limited the downside.

Wheat rose on support from worries about supplies from war-ravaged Ukraine.

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.1% to $15.47-1/4 a bushel, as of 0112 GMT, after climbing to its highest since Feb. 13 at $15.49 a bushel on Tuesday.

* Wheat Wv1 rose 0.4% to $7.65-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 was unchanged at $6.80-1/2 a bushel.

* A severe drought is reducing yields in Argentina, a major soybean and corn producer, as well as the world's biggest exporter of soy products, including soyoil and soymeal.

* Precipitation in Argentina's crop belt over the next 10 days will remain limited in coverage and intensity, which will allow extensive dryness and stress to continue on late crop growth.

* The country's corn exports should fall about 40% year-on-year between March and June, the Rosario Grains exchange said on Friday.

* However, farmers in Brazil are harvesting what is expected to be the largest soybean crop on record. Brazilian growers harvested 25% of the soybean area planted for 2022/23 through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, although rains have slowed progress in some areas.

* Traders continue to gauge prospects for the continuation of a wartime Black Sea shipping corridor from Ukraine amid an escalation in fighting in eastern Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, a day after his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden visited Kyiv.

* A winter storm this week should bring an insulating blanket of snow to the northern Plains and Midwest, but the precipitation is expected to miss drought-hit areas of the southwestern Plains winter wheat belt.

* The market awaits the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual two-day Outlook Forum starting on Thursday, in which the USDA is expected to release preliminary forecasts for 2023 plantings and production of major U.S. crops.

* India will provide an additional 2 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to lower prices, which jumped to a record high last month, the government said on Tuesday.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soyoil, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Tuesday, and net sellers of wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

* Global equity markets fell while U.S. Treasury yields hit new highs on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospects of a longer-than-anticipated stiff monetary policy stance by the Federal Reserve following continued strong economic data.

