GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 8-month peak as USDA report looms

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged lower on Tuesday after an eight-month high in the previous session, as investors looked ahead to a world crop outlook from the U.S. government for a fresh gauge of weather damage to South American crops.

Corn also ticked down but like soybeans remained underpinned by concerns that dry growing conditions could persist in parts of Argentina and Brazil.

Wheat fell, lacking its own support as traders saw limited immediate risk to Black Sea shipments from a standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active soybean contract Sv1 was down 0.6% at $15.71-3/4 a bushel by 1114 GMT, after hitting its highest since June on Monday at $15.89-1/2.

Grain markets are positioning ahead of world supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday.

Soybeans have faced chart resistance near the psychological $16 threshold, but were underpinned by risks of renewed dryness in Argentina and signs of steady U.S. exports.

"The market continues to revise down their assessment of South American crops," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note.

"The market is also seeing plenty of evidence of export demand from the U.S. to bolster that bullishness."

Argentina's soybean crop faces a make-or-break period as the risk of drought returns, with heavy rain unlikely until the second half of February, the Rosario grains exchange said last week.

Private exporters reported the sale of 507,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the USDA said on Monday.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.6% at $6.31-3/4 a bushel and CBOT wheat Wv1 gave up 1.7% to $7.55-1/2 a bushel.

Ukraine has exported 39.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 32.8% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

Uninterrupted flows through the Black Sea have dampened market fears over geopolitical fallout as diplomatic talks between Moscow and the West continue.

Prices at 1114 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2021 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 755.50 -13.25 -1.72 770.75 -1.98 CBOT corn Cv1 631.75 -3.50 -0.55 593.25 6.49 CBOT soy Sv1 1571.75 -10.00 -0.63 1339.25 17.36 Paris wheat BL2c1 261.00 -5.00 -1.88 278.50 -6.28 Paris maize EMAc1 250.00 -2.50 -0.99 226.00 10.62 Paris rape COMc1 686.50 -15.25 -2.17 754.00 -8.95 WTI crude oil CLc1 89.55 -1.77 -1.94 75.21 19.07 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.14 0.00 -0.12 1.1368 0.53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

