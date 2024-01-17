GRAINS-Soybeans ease back with South America in focus, wheat steadies

Updates at 1244 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased back towards a two-year low on Wednesday as investors grappled with contrasting assessments of South American crops, while wheat edged up from a seven-week low as a clutch of import tenders boosted international demand.

Corn ticked down to trade near Friday's three-year low as expectations of large global supplies pressured the market.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.7% at $12.18-1/4 a bushel by 1244 GMT to approach Friday's two-year low of $12.03.

Rain in South America has improved the supply outlook for soybean and corn crops there, though analysts are continuing to cut forecasts for Brazil's harvests due to earlier drought damage.

The U.S. government, meanwhile, on Friday raised its estimates for U.S. yield and production levels for recent U.S. soybean and corn harvests.

"Expectations of big crops in South America have got everyone running for the hills," said Ole Houe at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

"The market is overshooting a bit," he said.

An analyst at Argentina's Rosario grains exchange said production forecasts for the country - currently at 52 million metric tons for soybeans and 59 million tons for corn - would likely continue to rise.

Harvest estimates in Brazil have also become more optimistic after a dry period ended, although a grain farmers' association on Tuesday forecast a 135-million-ton soybean crop, far below a government estimate of 155 million tons.

An estimate on Tuesday showing U.S. soybean processors crushed more soybeans in December than in any previous month helped Chicago futures end the session higher, but analysts saidthat supply expectations and doubts over Chinese demand hung over the market.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.5% at $4.41-1/2 a bushel, close to Friday's three-year low of $4.41.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.2% at $5.83 a bushel.

A clutch of import tenders, including one by Algeria's state buyer on Tuesday is thought to have purchased up to 900,000 tons, has buoyed demand sentiment, though a hefty surplus in Russia curbed prices.

Strength in the dollar .DXY and weakness in crude oil LCOc1, as economic concerns weighed on investor sentiment, also capped grain prices. MKTS/GLOB

Prices at 1244 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

583.00

1.00

0.17

CBOT corn Cv1

441.50

-2.00

-0.45

CBOT soy Sv1

1218.25

-9.00

-0.73

Paris wheat BL2c1

215.75

1.25

0.58

Paris maize EMAc1

186.50

-0.75

-0.40

Paris rapeseed COMc1

423.50

-1.25

-0.29

WTI crude oil CLc1

71.02

-1.38

-1.91

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

-0.02

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Janane Venkatraman and Tasim Zahid)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.