Commodities

GRAINS-Soybeans ease as Brazilian harvest kicks off, wheat firms

Contributor
Naveen Thukral Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

Chicago soybean futures ticked lower on Thursday as harvest of a near-record crop started in top exporter Brazil despite concerns over recent dryness hitting yields.

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked lower on Thursday as harvest of a near-record crop started in top exporter Brazil despite concerns over recent dryness hitting yields.

Wheat gained more ground, while corn was flat.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract Sv1 slid 0.1% to $13.67-1/2 a bushel, as of 0135 GMT.

Wheat Wv1 gained 0.3% to $7.90-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 was unchanged at $6.05-1/2 per bushel.

Soybean growers in Brazil's top producer Mato Grosso state began harvesting fields, farmers told Reuters, marking an early start to a record-setting season with potential output above 140 million tonnes.

Dryness in parts of the country had supported prices earlier this week, but weather forecasts are calling for improved chances of rains.

Wheat futures ticked up on a flurry of activity on the export market, and news of U.S.-Russia security talks amid Ukraine tensions, traders said.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybeans, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, and net sellers of soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular