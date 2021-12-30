Commodities

GRAINS-Soybeans ease as Brazilian harvest begins, wheat firms

Chicago soybean fell on Thursday as harvest of a near-record crop started in top exporter Brazil despite concerns over recent dryness hitting yields.

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean fell on Thursday as harvest of a near-record crop started in top exporter Brazil despite concerns over recent dryness hitting yields.

Corn was also down while wheat gained more ground.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract Sv1 was down 0.9% to $13.56-1/2 a bushel as of 1209 GMT.

Corn Cv1 was down 0.6% at $6.02 per bushel while wheat Wv1 had gained 0.3% to $7.90 a bushel.

Soybean growers in Brazil's top producer Mato Grosso state began harvesting fields, farmers told Reuters, marking an early start to a record-setting season with potential output above 140 million tonnes.

Dryness in parts of the country had supported prices earlier this week, but weather forecasts are calling for improved chances of rains.

Wheat futures ticked up on a flurry of activity on the export market, and news of U.S.-Russia security talks amid Ukraine tensions, traders said.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybeans, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, and net sellers of soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

