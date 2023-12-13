GRAINS-Soybeans ease as Brazil rain forecasts weigh

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased for a second session on Wednesday as the forecast for rain in Brazil tempered worries about dryness hurting harvest prospects in the world's top soybean exporter.

Corn and wheat futures also edged lower in cautious trading as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, and sought more details on Argentina's new economic policy after a steep devaluation was announced in the major crop-exporting country. MKTS/GLOB

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.9% at $13.12-1/4 a bushel.

The contract had reached its highest in almost two weeks during Tuesday's session, supported by dry conditions in Brazil and a run of U.S. export sales.

But prices were then pressured by forecasts showing easing heat and greater chances of rain in central and northern Brazil in the week ahead.

"Rains are expected in dry areas of Brazil, which have taken out some of the weather premium from the market," said one Singapore-based trader.

In Argentina, traders were watching to see if incoming President Javier Milei revises export taxes on grains after his government announced, on Tuesday, a massive currency devaluation to help tackle the country's financial crisis.

The Fed's policy meeting will be scrutinised for pointers as to when the central bank could begin cutting interest rates.

"The forex market also needs to be watched for the potential impact on grain/oilseed prices," brokerage Copenhagen Merchants said, citing the Argentina and Federal Reserve newsflow.

CBOT corn Cv1 lost 0.9% to $4.81 a bushel, and wheat Wv1 slid 1.7% to $6.15 a bushel.

Chicago wheat rallied to a four-month high last week on the back of a flurry of U.S. wheat sales to China.

But tenders held by importers this week showed continued competition from Black Sea origins. GRA/TEND

Algeria is thought to have bought around 900,000 metric tons of wheat in a tender on Tuesday, with much of the volume expected by traders to be sourced from Black Sea countries.

Prices at 1148 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

615.00

-10.50

-1.68

CBOT corn Cv1

481.00

-4.25

-0.88

CBOT soy Sv1

1312.25

-11.50

-0.87

Paris wheat BL2c1

229.00

-2.25

-0.97

Paris maize EMAc1

199.75

-1.50

-0.75

Paris rapeseed COMc1

436.75

-2.25

-0.51

WTI crude oil CLc1

68.63

0.02

0.03

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.09

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Eileen Soreng)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.