GRAINS-Soybeans ease after rally with Brazil weather, China demand in focus

PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on Tuesday, giving back some of their sharp day-earlier gains, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data and sought further indications on Brazilian weather and Chinese demand that had stoked Monday's rally.

Corn and wheat also eased.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.9% at $13.70-3/4 a bushel by 1206 GMT after rising to $13.86 on Monday, the highest since Aug. 31.

CBOT soymeal futures SMv1 also fell, after hitting their daily trading limit during Monday's rally.

Financial markets were broadly consolidating ahead of U.S. inflation data later on Tuesday seen as a pointer to interest rate policy in the world's biggest economy. MKTS/GLOB

Consultants AgRural on Monday lowered its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop by 1.1 million metric tons to 163.5 million and said further downgrades were possible this month.

That heightened concern over hot, dry weather in Brazil as farmers plant the next crop in the world's biggest exporter of the oilseed.

Sweltering temperatures this week could add to stress on farmland in Brazil's key central growing areas, though increased rainfall next week ahead could bring relief.

"The situation is not looking good for the soybean harvest," said Vitor Pistoia, an analyst at Rabobank in Sydney.

The soybean market has also been supported by a burst of U.S. sales to China.

U.S. exporters sold 204,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for 2023/2024 delivery, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, adding to a run of sales ahead of a meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Wednesday.

"It's all about weather and demand, and this will likely ensure that the markets stay volatile in the near future," brokerage Copenhagen Merchants said in a grains note.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.7% at $4.74 a bushel. It had tracked soybeans higher on Monday to recover from a near three-year low struck late last week after the U.S. government raised its U.S. harvest forecast to a record high.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.9% at $5.74 a bushel.

The wheat market shrugged off an unexpected fall in the USDA's weekly estimate of U.S. wheat conditions, with the crop rating still at a four-year high.

Competitive Russian prices and signs that a shipping corridor from war-torn Ukraine is functioning were curbing wheat prices, analysts said.

Prices at 1206 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

574.00

-5.00

-0.86

CBOT corn Cv1

474.00

-3.25

-0.68

CBOT soy Sv1

1370.75

-11.75

-0.85

Paris wheat BL2c1

232.75

-1.00

-0.43

Paris maize EMAc1

208.75

0.25

0.12

Paris rapeseed COMc1

441.25

-1.75

-0.40

WTI crude oil CLc1

78.11

-0.15

-0.19

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.07

0.00

0.22

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Sonia Cheema and David Evans)

