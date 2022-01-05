GRAINS-Soybeans ease after rally, South American weather limits decline

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on Thursday, after three days of strong gains, with the slide limited by adverse weather in South America that could result in yield losses.

Corn and wheat lost ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 dropped 0.5% to $13.88-1/4 a bushel, as of 0109 GMT.

* Corn Cv1 fell 0.1% to $6.01-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 slid 0.4% to $7.57-3/4 a bushel.

* A hot and dry spell in Argentina and southern Brazil has shifted attention back to potential yield losses for soybean and corn crops in the major exporting countries.

* Weather in Argentina has changed drastically since mid-December, with dryness threatening corn crops as they enter critical development stages, analysts said.

* South American supply prospects will be a focus for grain markets in a monthly world crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) due on Jan. 12.

* Brazil's soybean exports are expected to reach 3.375 million tonnes in January, while corn exports will likely reach 2.59 million tonnes, according to agricultural association ANEC.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soyoil and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of corn, wheat and soymeal, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks slid and Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after meeting minutes released by the Federal Reserve indicated that it might not only raise interest rates sooner than expected but could also reduce its overall asset holdings to tame high inflation. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)

