GRAINS-Soybeans ease after rally; corn, wheat weak

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday as forecasts of more rain relief in parched Argentine crop belts encouraged the market to consolidate after a two-day rally.

Corn edged down, curbed by hopes for improved growing conditions in South America as well as weakness in crude oil. O/R

Wheat fell back from a three-week high struck on Thursday, as traders monitored talks between Washington and Moscow to gauge tensions over Ukraine, which like Russia is a major grain exporter via the Black Sea.

Grain markets were also awaiting weekly U.S. export sales data later on Friday after rumours this week of Chinese demand.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.4% at $14.19-1/2 a bushel by 1250 GMT, but remained up over the week.

Argentina is set for further abundant rains in the coming days and a likely near-average month of precipitation ahead, weather experts said.

"Although weather forecasts at the start of the week turned less severe, the damage to yields may be irreversible for some (soy and corn) and La Nina conditions persist," consultancy CRM Agri said in a note.

Reduced harvest prospects in Brazil and Argentina due to dryness could push more Chinese demand towards the United States.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.5% at $6.07-3/4 a bushel, holding near Wednesday's three-week high.

Corn remained underpinned by weather risks in South America and tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the latter a major corn supplier.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.9% at $7.83-1/2 a bushel.

Fears of Russian military action in Ukraine were tempered on Friday by talks in Geneva at which Washington and Moscow's top diplomats agreed to pursue dialogue.

Prices at 1250 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

783.50

-6.75

-0.85

770.75

1.65

CBOT corn Cv1

607.75

-3.25

-0.53

593.25

2.44

CBOT soy Sv1

1419.50

-6.25

-0.44

1339.25

5.99

Paris wheat BL2c1

272.50

-1.25

-0.46

278.50

-2.15

Paris maize EMAc1

247.25

-0.25

-0.10

226.00

9.40

Paris rape COMc1

762.25

1.50

0.20

754.00

1.09

WTI crude oil CLc1

84.42

-1.13

-1.32

75.21

12.25

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.13

0.00

0.27

1.1368

-0.24

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Rashmi Aich and David Evans)

