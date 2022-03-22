GRAINS-Soybeans ease after 2-day winning streak; strong demand limits decline

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday as the market took a breather after climbing in the previous two sessions on signs of strong export demand for U.S. cargoes.

Wheat and corn eased, but expectations of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict heightened concerns over global supplies, lending support to prices.

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.1% at $16.95-1/4 a bushel, as of 0010 GMT. Wheat Wv1 fell 0.7% to $11.10 a bushel and corn Cv1 lost 0.5% to $7.49-1/2 a bushel.

* Private exporters reported the sale of 240,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Slowing exports from the Black Sea region continued to support grain and oilseed prices.

* Ukrainian ports remained closed and the country is likely to export just 200,000 tonnes of wheat from March to June, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday, as it cut its 2021/22 forecast for Ukrainian wheat exports to 18.3 million tonnes from 22.5 million.

* Ukraine's spring crop-sowing area may more than halve this year from 2021 levels to some 7 million hectares, Agriculture Minister Roman Leshchenko said on Tuesday, versus 15 million hectares expected before the Russian invasion.

* In Argentina, producers have sold 18.8 million tonnes of corn for the 2021/22 season, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

* According to the ministry, the country recorded 1.3 million tonnes of corn sold between March 9 and 16, two times the volume registered in the same period a year ago, boosted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has cut the global supply of the grain.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. They were net sellers of soymeal and even in corn and wheat futures. COMFUND/CBT

* Treasury yields marched higher on Tuesday, bringing U.S. stocks with them, as investors digested the increased likelihood of swift interest rate hikes following hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. [MKTs/GLOB]

