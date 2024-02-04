GRAINS-Soybeans drop to 27-month low on stronger dollar, dismal demand

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans lost more ground on Monday, with prices dropping to their lowest levels in more than two years as a strengthening dollar and lacklustre demand for U.S. cargoes provided headwinds to the market.

Corn slid to a one-week low, while wheat fell for a second session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.2% at $11.85-3/4 a bushel, as of 0115 GMT, after sliding earlier in the session to its lowest since November 2021 at $11.83 a bushel.

* Corn Cv1 fell 0.4% to $4.41 a bushel, the weakest since Jan. 30, and wheat Wv1 lost 0.9% to $5.94-1/2 a bushel.

* The soybean market is facing pressure as the U.S. dollar index jumped to a seven-week high on Friday after data showed that employers added far more jobs in January than expected, reducing the chances of near-term Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. USD/

* A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced products expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

* Soybeans faced additional pressure from poor export demand. U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Jan. 25 totalled just 165,800 metric tons, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday, the smallest weekly tally since May.

* The market shrugged off adverse weather conditions in Argentina. A dry heat wave in Argentina has prompted warnings over growing conditions for grains and the need for rain if soy and corn crops are going to stay on track for bumper harvests.

* The South American country, one of the world's top processed soy exporters and number three for corn, is recovering from a drought-hit harvest last season with the El Nino weather pattern bringing better rains. Corn is expected to be a record harvest.

* In news which is delaying cargo movement, more ships carrying grain were diverted from the Suez Canal to routes around the Cape of Good Hope this week as attacks on shipping in the Red Sea continued.

* About 7 million metric tons per month of grain cargoes usually transit the Suez Canal into the Red, but that has dropped significantly as Iran-backed Houthi militants have continued attacks on shipping despite U.S.-led air strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen.

* Large speculators increased their in CBOT corn futures in the week ended Jan. 30, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* Treasury yields jumped, the dollar surged and world equities rallied on Friday after a blowout U.S. jobs report scuttled any lingering expectations of a near-term cut in interest rates and highlighted a strong economy. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, Jan)

0145 China Caixin Services PMI

0850 France S&P Global Serv PMI

0850 France HCOB Comp PMI

0855 Germany HCOB Serv PMI

0855 Germany HCOB Comp Final PMI

0900 UK S&P Global PMI: Comp - Output

0930 UK Reserve Asstes Total

1445 US S&P Global Comp, Serv PMIs Final

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

