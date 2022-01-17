GRAINS-Soybeans drop to 2-week low on improved LatAm weather outlook

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in more than two weeks on expectations of beneficial rains in key South American growing areas.

Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, while corn slipped.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.6% to $13.61 a bushel, as of 0344 GMT, declining for a third straight session. Wheat Wv1 gained 0.8% to $7.47-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 fell 0.6% to $5.93 a bushel.

Heavy rain has brought relief to Argentina's main agricultural areas over the weekend, interrupting several weeks of dry weather that led the Rosario grains exchange to trim its forecasts for both soybean and corn production.

However, Brazil's harvesting of the 2022 soybean crop reached 1.7% of the estimated area amid delays in the center and north of the country caused by heavy rainfall, agribusiness consultancy Patria Agronegocios said on Monday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Friday, and net buyers of corn, traders said. Funds were seen as net even in soyoil futures. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.