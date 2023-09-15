GRAINS-Soybeans down on positioning, slower-than-expected US crush pace

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday on technical selling and profit taking after two sessions of gains, and as a monthly crush report showed U.S. processors handled far fewer beans than expected in August.

Corn futures followed soybeans lower, with both markets also pressured by improving crop conditions in Europe and rising supplies from the accelerating U.S. harvest.

Wheat rebounded from losses in the prior session on worries about shipments from the Black Sea breadbasket region and reduced harvest potential in Australia and Argentina due to recent dry weather.

Grain traders are monitoring early harvest reports from the U.S. Midwest in anticipation of further adjustments to supply outlooks issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) earlier this week.

"We're seeing some position squaring after yesterday's price action," said Terry Reilly, senior agricultural strategist with Marex.

"The trade is starting to get comfortable with the 220 (million bushel soybean) carry-out, and I don't think they want to carry a position going home into the weekend," he said, referring to USDA's forecast for the tightest U.S. soy stocks in eight years.

A slower-than-expected August soy crush among National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) members weighed on soybean futures, while the lowest soyoil stocks in nearly six years underpinned soyoil futures.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans SX3 were down 20-1/4 cents at $13.40-1/4 a bushel, ending down 1.7% for the week in its third straight weekly decline.

December corn futures CZ3 were down 4-1/4 cents at $4.76-1/4 a bushel, down 1.6% in the week and hovering just above a 2-1/2 year low.

CBOT December wheat WZ3 was up 10-1/2 cents at $6.04-1/4 a bushel. The contract touched a 33-month low on Tuesday but rallied to end the week up 1.4%, its biggest weekly advance in seven weeks.

(Additional reporting by Peter Hobson in Canberra and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Jane Merriman and Richard Chang)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.