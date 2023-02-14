GRAINS-Soybeans down for 2nd session as record Brazilian crop weighs

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with expectations of an all time-high crop in Brazil adding pressure on prices.

Wheat eased although as risks to Black Sea supplies from the ongoing war in Ukraine limited losses.

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.3% to $15.33 a bushel, as of 0110 GMT. Wheat gave up 0.1% to $7.85-1/4 a bushel and corn Cb1 fell 0.1% to $6.81-1/2 a bushel.

* The Brazilian soybean harvest was 17% complete by Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, while Scoville noted that progress was more advanced in Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest soybean state.

* Brazilian consultancy Agroconsult lowered its estimate of the country's soybean harvest to 153 million tonnes, down from 153.4 million tonnes previously, but still the largest on record if realized.

* Traders continued to monitor war risks to Black Sea grain supplies. In the latest Russian criticism of a wartime agreement allowing Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, Moscow said on Monday it would be "inappropriate" to extend the deal unless sanctions affecting its agricultural exports were lifted.

* News that military officials in Ukraine issued a warning on Tuesday of a high risk of drifting around the port of Odesa kept attention on potential disruption to grain trade as fighting in Ukraine intensifies.

* India's 2023 wheat production is likely to rise 4.1% to a record 112.2 million tonnes, the government said on Tuesday, as higher prices prompted farmers to expand crop-growing areas with high-yielding varieties and the weather remained favourable.

* China will increase its efforts to boost the output of soybeans and edible oils, state media reported late on Monday, citing a key rural policy document, as it continues to push for greater self-sufficiency in its key food supplies.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, wheat, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

* The S&P 500 ended Tuesday's volatile session slightly lower while the dollar was barely higher on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer inflation stayed sticky in January, pushing out expectations for a Federal Reserve rate-hiking pause. MKTS/GLOB

