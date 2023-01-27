GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat set for weekly gains

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures firmed on Friday, while wheat was flat, but all three were poised for weekly gains as prospects of small Ukrainian crops and strong global demand for agricultural products supported prices.

Strong export sales and positive influence from outside market helped support agricultural prices, commodities research firm The Hightower wrote in a report.

"Grain markets were also supported by reports... that Ukraine grain production could be down sharply again for the coming year," it wrote.

As of 1203 GMT, the most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 gained 0.1% at $15.25-1/2 a bushel, corn Cv1 rose 0.3% to $6.84-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 was virtually unchanged $7.52-3/4 a bushel.

For the week, soybeans are up 1.1%, corn and wheat have added 1.4% each.

"Corn prices are also adjusting upwards, benefiting from the firmness of wheat on one side and from interrogations on the production corn potential in Ukraine next season," consultancy Agritel wrote in a note.

Ukraine's corn and wheat production is set to fall for a second year in 2023, with corn output and wheat production not expected to exceed 18 million tonnes and 16 million tonnes, respectively, as farmers reduce planting due to the war, a grain sector group said on Thursday.

Ukraine's agriculture minister said last month that 2022 corn production could fall to 22 million-23 million tonnes from 41.9 million tonnes in 2021. Wheat production is estimated to have fallen to about 20 million tonnes last year.

China, by far the world's biggest soybean importer, is likely to step up purchases in the weeks ahead after the country dismantled COVID-19 restrictions.

A weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday showed export sales of soybeans totalled 1.275 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 19, topping market expectations.

The USDA also said it saw Russia's official wheat crop estimate as "not feasible".

Mark Jekanowski, chairman of USDA's World Agricultural Outlook Board, told the Argus Media's Paris Grain Conference that the agency's analysis of weather and previous crops did not support such a high crop as Russia estimated.

Traders said the gains in corn and soybeans were limited by the upcoming South American harvest.

Recent rains have brought badly needed relief to much of Argentina's parched agricultural land, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday, with coming rains expected to further help farmers in the planting stage amid a historic drought.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1203 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

752,75

0,25

0,03

CBOT corn Cv1

684,50

2,00

0,29

CBOT soy Sv1

1525,50

2,00

0,13

Paris wheat BL2c1

288,00

-0,75

-0,26

Paris maize EMAc1

280,00

1,50

0,54

Paris rapeseed COMc1

551,25

5,25

0,96

WTI crude oil CLc1

82,22

1,21

1,49

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0877

-0,001

-0,110

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.