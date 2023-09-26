GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat retreat from early gains

By Zachary Goelman

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures on Tuesday retraced early gains as traders adjusted positions ahead of U.S. government data on grain and oilseed stockpiles due later this week, analysts said.

Worries about a possible U.S. government shutdown also hung over the markets.

Benchmark December corn CZ3 crept down 3-3/4 cents to $4.77-1/2 a bushel after testing $4.83-1/2, its highest price in over a week. December wheat WZ3 touched a one-week high of $5.96-3/4 a bushel before falling back toward its opening price of $5.89.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is slated to issue a quarterly report on U.S. grain stockpiles at the end of the week.

"A lot of what we're seeing today is positioning ahead of Friday," said Karl Setzer, brokerage research lead for Bloomington, Illinois-based MidCo Commodities.

Setzer said the prospect of a U.S. government shutdown was another factor keeping prices in check.

"It's everything moving toward a point where there's just not a lot of interest," he said.

Wheat prices saw an early bounce after recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports created doubts about Kyiv's export capacity, while an unofficial minimum price for Russian wheat exports was also raising questions about Black Sea supply. Some of these concerns, though, have been offset by Russia's massive wheat harvest.

For soybeans, large supplies from Brazil have hampered demand for U.S. exports, while tight U.S. supplies have kept domestic prices elevated above theglobal market

"While it seems hard to believe, even with the big losses we've had, we have to drive the market down even further to generate more demand," Setzer said. "The weak soy complex is pressuring corn, really in a sideways movement."

(Reporting by Zachary Goelman in New York City; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Richard Chang)

((zach.goelman@reuters.com; 646-329-4133; on Bluesky @zgoelman.bsky.social))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.