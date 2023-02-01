GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat edge lower on technical selling

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched lower on Wednesday on technical selling, even as dry weather in top producer Argentina stoked supply worries and hopes grew that demand would pick up in top buyer China after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 dipped 0.1% to $15.37-1/4 a bushel, as of 0506 GMT.

Wheat Wv1 was slightly down at $7.61 a bushel, while corn Cv1 lost 0.4% to $6.76-3/4 a bushel.

The demand outlook has improved for soybeans, with China reopening after the Lunar New Year holiday, commodities research firm Hightower said in a note.

Corn prices are weighed down by bearish technical action after a rally to their highest since Jan. 18, and traders are uncertain if forecasted rain for Argentina next week will be enough to avoid stressful conditions for the crops, the report added.

Earlier this week, soybeans and corn hit their highest in nearly two weeks, while wheat touched a near four-week peak.

Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.8% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, slightly below the 83% sold from the previous season at the same time, agricultural ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) attache in Buenos Aires cut Argentina's 2022/23 soy crop forecast to 36 million metric tons (MMT), 9.5 MMT below a prior USDA estimate, as dry weather and high temperatures in the last months of 2022 hit the country's soybean crop.

Argentina will launch measures to help producers hit by a historic drought over its main agricultural region, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Tuesday, including a relief fund to tackle considerable losses to the country's grains harvests.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, and net sellers of corn and soymeal futures contracts, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Investors are keenly awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision on interest rates due at 1900 GMT, which is broadly expected to be a 25 basis-point hike.

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +65 91552300))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.