GRAINS-Soybeans, corn under pressure on favourable US planting weather

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures eased on Wednesday, weighed down by a fast pace of planting across the U.S. Midwest and an outlook for favourable growing conditions.

Wheat edged higher after closing sharply lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.1% to $14.13-1/2 a bushel, as of 0008 GMT and corn lost a quarter of a cent to o $5.84-1/2 a bushel.

* Wheat Wv1 added 0.2% to $6.44-1/2 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported corn and soybean planting progress that topped market expectations, with the pace of soybean seeding the second fastest on record.

* Farmers had planted 49% of their corn and 35% of their intended soybean acreage, the agency said.

* There was additional pressure in soybeans stemming from slowing purchases by top importer China.

* China's April imports of soybeans fell 10% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, after stricter customs checks delayed cargoes.

* The world's biggest soybean buyer brought in 7.26 million tonnes of the oilseed last month, significantly less than the 9 million tonnes expected by traders.

* The United Nations said inspections resumed on Tuesday of outbound vessels under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybeans, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* A gauge of global equities fell on Tuesday as investors grew cautious ahead of key data on U.S. consumer prices, while the impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling sparked a sharp sell-off in short-dated Treasury bills. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT, April)

0600 Germany HICP Final YY

1230 US Core CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA

1230 US CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA

1230 US CPI Wage Earner

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.