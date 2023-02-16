GRAINS-Soybeans, corn tick higher in choppy trade; CBOT wheat falls

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures inched higher in choppy trade on Thursday as traders weighed poor crop prospects in Argentina against the expanding harvest of a massive Brazilian soybean crop and awaited fresh direction, analysts said.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures fell on profit-taking after hitting six-week highs this week, but K.C. and Minneapolis wheat futures rose.

As of 1:12 p.m. CST (1912 GMT), CBOT March corn CH3 was up 1/4 cent at $6.76-1/2 per bushel. CBOT March wheat WH3 was down 4-1/2 cents at $7.64-3/4 a bushel, while K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH3 was up 5-1/2 cents at $9.00.

"It's a lack of direction. People are taking a lead from the outside (markets), similar to yesterday," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

Grain markets had underlying support from questions about whether a safe shipping agreement for Ukraine's grain exports will be extended with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaching next week.

“Russia still has a lot of wheat to export at low prices. Uncertainty remains about whether the safe shipping channel for Ukraine's grain exports will be extended in March, but Russia would also have a lot to gain from a continuation of peaceful grain exports from the Black Sea," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

CBOT March soybeans SH3 were up 1 cent at $15.26-3/4 a bushel while the November SX3 contract, representing U.S. soybeans that will be planted this spring, was up 10 cents at $13.85.

With the U.S. planting season approaching, current prices for new-crop December corn CZ3 and November soybean SX3 futures favor corn versus soybeans, Reilly said. "Beans are trying to buy back acres," he said of the strength in November futures.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to release unofficial forecasts for 2023 plantings and production of major U.S. crops at its annual two-day Outlook Forum next week.

Meanwhile, the soybean harvest is underway in Brazil. Consultancy AgRural lowered its forecast of Brazil's soybean crop to 150.9 million tonnes, down from 152.9 million previously, but still the largest on record, if realized.

In Argentina, early frosts in the coming days could hurt the country's drought-hit soy and corn crops, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

