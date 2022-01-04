GRAINS-Soybeans, corn supported by South America dryness

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures climbed on Tuesday, underpinned by dry weather in parts of South America that could hurt yields in rival export markets, while wheat rose after a three-session decline.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 closed 34-1/4 cents higher at $13.89-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $13.92-1/4, the highest for a most-active contract Sv1 since July 21, 2021.

Corn Cv1added 20-1/4 cents at $6.09-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1rose 12 cents to $7.70 a bushel.

Weather forecasts returned to dry and hot in Argentina and southern Brazil, after beneficial rains last week, while early harvest in northern Brazil has been slowed by precipitation.

Timely rains could aid crop production in the region, pressuring U.S. markets lower, said John Zanker, market analyst at Risk Management Commodities.

"If that forecast is broken and they put rains in southern Brazil and Argentina, we could be in for a pretty good slide," he said.

Brazil's corn and soybean crop forecasts were scaled back on Monday by consultancy StoneX, with the country's soybean crop lowered to 134.0 million tonnes, from 145.1 million in December and its corn crop dropped to 117.5 million tonnes, from 120.1 million in December.

Traders anticipate a slew of U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due on Jan. 12, including updated U.S. 2021 crop production figures, as well as Dec. 1 quarterly stocks and updated South American crop estimates.

The wheat market was supported by tightening world supplies. Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday.

Gains in wheat were capped by sluggish export demand.

"The weight on wheat's shoulders has been the strong U.S. dollar, coupled with high wheat prices," said Dan Hussey, senior market strategist at Zaner Group.

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 found technical support at its 100-day moving average for the second time in three weeks.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.