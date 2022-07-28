GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise as U.S. crop faces heat; wheat also higher

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures extended gains on Thursday, as hot and dry weather conditions expected in parts of the U.S. Midwest threaten to reduce yields.

Wheat rose more than 2% on strong international demand at a time when doubts remain on how fast Ukraine's exports through the Black Sea will be allowed to resume.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.8% at $14.21-1/4 a bushel, as of 0331 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since July 11 at $14.34 a bushel.

Corn Cv1 gained 2% to $6.14-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 rose 2.4% to $8.09 a bushel.

U.S. corn and soybeans are enjoying a shot of seasonably cool weather this week, though a menacing hot and dry forecast for next week and beyond has both farmers and traders on edge, Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters, wrote in a column.

Lack of moisture could hurt soybean plants as they develop pods.

"The dry and hot weather expected from next week are worrying operators. The crops condition could deteriorate again," French consultancy Agritel said.

Wheat rose on doubts over supplies from the Black Sea region despite an agreement to reopen Ukrainian maritime grain exports.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar unveiled a centre in Istanbul on Wednesday to oversee the export of Ukrainian grains after a landmark U.N. deal last week, with the first shipment expected to depart from Black Sea ports within days.

Russia and Ukraine signed the deal, brokered by Ankara and the United Nations, on Friday to reopen grain and fertiliser exports that have been blocked by war to ease an international food crisis.

The Russia-focused Sovecon agriculture consultancy has raised its forecast for the country's July-June 2022/2023 wheat exports by 300,000 tonnes to a record high of 42.9 million tonnes, it said on Wednesday.

The wheat crop estimate has been upped by 1.7 million tonnes to 80.9 million tonnes, the consultancy added in a note

Indian wheat prices jumped to a record high, despite a ban on exports, amid strong demand and dwindling supply from a crop damaged by heat wave.

The price rally has reduced chances of India supplying substantial amounts of wheat under government-to-government deals with countries struggling to secure shipments amid the disruption of the war in Ukraine.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1000 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

809,00

18,75

2,37

CBOT corn Cv1

614,75

11,75

1,95

CBOT soy Sv1

1421,25

11,25

0,80

Paris wheat BL2Z2

331,75

4,75

1,45

Paris maize EMAc1

356,25

3,75

1,06

Paris rapeseed COMc1

666,00

2,25

0,34

WTI crude oil CLc1

98,99

1,73

1,78

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0158

0,00

-0,43

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

